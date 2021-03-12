South Coatesville Borough Council members, during their March 9 meeting streamed on Zoom, heard a long-awaited audit report of borough finances for 2019.

Edmund Fosu-Laryea of Barbacane Thorton LLC presented the audit that will be submitted to the state Department of Community & Economic Development. By completing the audit, the borough will become eligible to receive state grants.

Borough Manager Alan Smith said the audit was delayed because of the coronavirus shutdown, plus staff and council leadership turnover. The delays, he said, had been communicated to Chester County and state authorities. Smith said the borough is underway with getting the 2020 audit completed by mid-April.

South Coatesville collected $772,024 in taxes in 2019, a $27,045 increase from 2018. Fosu-Laryea told the council general government spending was up from 2018 because of employee benefits and increased legal fees. General government fees in 2019 were $345,236, up from $254,168 in 2018. In past meetings, council member Renee Carey has expressed concerns about solicitor spending, describing fees as “excessive.”

Carey asked Fosu-Laryea how the borough can improve its finances. Fosu-Laryea said, “It would be good to track your revenues and expenditures each month and track it throughout the year,” referring to the use of budgets and profit-loss statements on a monthly to quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, council discussed how to commemorate borough residents who are centenarians. The matter was first brought up when officials got word of 102-year-old resident Emma Greenly, who happens to be the aunt of council member Kenneth Bond.

“I do not want to pick and choose. We have a lot of aged seniors in the borough, in the nursing homes that have been forgotten that live here,” Carey said.

Council decided they would honor every resident who is a centenarian, rather than just one specific individual. Council member Barbara Newsuan suggested that residents call the borough to have their loved one’s milestone acknowledged. Council members Bob Floyd and Thomas Roney said some residents value their privacy.

“You have to stop and think how the individual is going to feel about it,” Roney said.