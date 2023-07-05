At their June 27 meeting, South Coatesville Borough Council members unanimously approved allocating a maximum of $500 from their general fund towards video equipment. President Montez Jones was absent.

“I think it’s important, because we’ve been talking about it,” said council member Sylvia Washington.

The borough has been utilizing Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Currently, council streams its meetings using a video camera built into Borough Manager Allen Smith's laptop. The move will allow the videos to be recorded on a laptop dedicated to the meetings.

The equipment includes a laptop, USB microphone, USB camera and camera stand. Council has expressed a desire for the borough to have its own equipment at previous meetings.

“It’s not heavy stuff,” Smith said.

Vice President Monica Watson asked where the recordings would be stored. Videos will be stored in Google Drive for officials as part of their Chromebook implementation, Smith said. He also suggested borough officials begin exploring the use of YouTube for public access to recorded meetings.

“We’re not there yet, but we can talk about that,” Smith said.

In other business, council member Bob Floyd announced the borough received two proclamations commemorating its centennial — from Pennsylvania State Senator Carolyn Committa and Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell — at the June 17 centennial/Juneteenth event.

President Pro Tempore Renee Carey said the people and organizations within the Coatesville community “did a good job” in planning and running the event. Smith commended the parks and recreation committee for their role in the event.

The Chester County municipality will hold its next borough council meeting at 7 p.m. July 11. The meeting will take place at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.