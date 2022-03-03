South Coatesville Borough officials discussed an upcoming deadline to complete a stream restoration project at a Feb. 23 meeting.

The proposed stream restoration will occur along 475 linear feet of an unnamed tributary on the West Branch Brandywine Creek along Overhill Road.

Beth Uhler of Cedarville Engineering said the national pollutant discharge elimination system and municipal separate storm sewer system is a state and federal mandate for all stormwater that runs off borough-owned facilities and roads and discharges into nearby streams and waterways.

“The ultimate aim is to protect water quality,” Uhler said.

After the borough’s Growing Greener grant application was denied, Uhler recommended the borough apply for a grant from Pennsylvania Department of Commerce & Economic Development. The deadline for that grant is May 31.

Cedarville Engineering provided a proposal to Borough Manager Allen Smith for review prior to the meeting to assist in applying for the grant. Uhler said the grant would cover construction costs. The project currently has an approximate cost of $240,000.

“Just because funding was not awarded from that particular grant source or that particular round, doesn’t mean that it is not still in the realm of possibility,” Uhler said.

With the “intent” of completing construction in 2023, Cedarville Engineering will conduct surveying, design and permitting this year.

Council will hold its next hybrid meeting at 7 p.m. March 8.