South Coatesville Borough officials are exploring whether to join with other municipalities that comprise the Western Chester County Council of Governments in the creation of an SPCA plan to manage stray animals.

Council’s consideration is exploratory and does not require a contractual commitment from South Coatesville. Borough Council acted on the measure ahead of a June 6 deadline.

The “skeletal” proposal is in response to municipalities experiencing billing discrepancies from the SPCA of Brandywine, which currently handles stray animals.

The Western Chester County Council of Governments on May 18 sent a letter seeking a general commitment of interest from its member municipalities to gauge how to proceed. Council member Renee Carey said at least 10 municipalities must join to formally establish an intermunicipal SPCA plan.

“As we look into the not-so-distant future, we need to come up with a system that will be beneficial financially to the municipalities and efficient and all-inclusive,” the letter said, adding the proposed program would also impact dog, exotic and farm animal control.

Funding from each municipality would be based on a per capita scale and amount of use. Currently, the SCPA Brandywine charges an annual base fee of $1,739, or $120 per stray dog. An extra $56 is charged if the stray dog isn’t claimed. A response fee of $48 for cruelty reports and citations is also issued. In the case of an overnight emergency, the cost is $120.

Also in the proposal, a preexisting 500-square-foot-space will be converted into a regional animal control office to offer basic veterinary care. The office would be managed by an outside nonprofit organization. Grants from all levels of government will also be sought after to offset costs from municipalities.

Council member Sylvia Washington asked how much it would cost the borough to be a part of the intermunicipal organization. Borough Manager Allen Smith responded rates have not yet been set, and that he will wait for council to approve participation before seeking answers to questions.

Washington suggested seeking guidance from South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce about where he stands on the intermunicipal SPCA plan. Pierce, who was absent, serves as the borough’s codes enforcement officer. He has dealt with stray animals over the past few years.

South Coatesville will hold its next hybrid Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m. June 14.