South Coatesville Borough’s scheduled June 8 meeting was never declared an official council meeting because President Montez Jones, Vice President Kenneth Bond and Mayor John Long Jr. were absent at the call to order at 7 p.m.

Yet, an unofficial meeting went on.

Jones and Bond joined later during an informal discussion of non-voting agenda items in a meeting held on the videoconferencing app Zoom. An apologetic Jones, who is a pastor, said he was late due to clearing floodwater from his church’s basement following a torrential downpour that swept through town earlier in the day.

Officials did ask if there was a president pro tempore. No one could recall who was the person nominated. Council member Renee Carey suggested adjourning the meeting with no legally voted head present. Then councilmember Robert Floyd suggested that Borough Manager Allen Smith should lead the meeting.

Because of the confusion that occurred, Smith then opened discussion into balancing how to include solicitor Siana Bellwoar at council meetings again. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Michael Crotty, an attorney with the firm would attend periodically.

“I am in support of the solicitor attending, maybe not every meeting, but we can work on a balance,” Jones said.

Also, officials decided to allow a Jaclyn Gleber of ChesPenn Health Services to make a presentation on the Young Lungs at Play initiative because there was a quorum of council members present. The initiative sponsored by the state Health Department helps municipalities create clean recreational spaces. It also prohibits smoking and vaping at all parks.

Gleber said it’s a free program for municipalities to join and only requires a small ordinance to pass. She said 30% of waste found in parks is related to smoking.

Her message to the council was that adults are the “most powerful influences.” She added children’s perceptions of normal are from everything adults do.

“We want to make sure they (children) don’t establish smoking and vaping as normal,” Gleber said, adding the program “helps our children see their role models.”

Within the Coatesville area, Valley Township and Caln Township have passed ordinances supporting this initiative. Council will vote on an ordinance at their next meeting on June 22.