Residents in South Coatesville now know where to vote on Election Day.

Borough Manager Allen Smith announced during the Oct. 26 council meeting that Borough Hall, which is temporarily closed for remediation work, will be open for voters on Election Day and that the project will not affect polling.

“In our due diligence to the public, we want to make sure the Borough Hall is safe for polling,” Smith said, adding “the use of Borough Hall on Election Day is temporary.”

Smith said the remediation contractor, Wright Restoration Services of Parkesburg, said opening the building for one day shouldn’t affect the remediation project. The contractor told officials the area in question will be “capped off.”

Chester County Voter Services was pleased with the decision, Smith said.

Council member Renee Carey expressed concerns about safety for the poll workers sitting in the building for 10 hours who may be exposed to a mildew-like smell.

Borough Treasurer Michelle Torres said the windows will need to be open from her discussions with the remediation services contractor. She told Carey all basement vents will be capped.

“They’ll be in the building, but they’ll have everything secured so nothing comes upstairs that day,” Torres said.

A $15,200 remediation project is underway to remove mold from Borough Hall. Council approved the financial commitment at the last meeting on Oct.12. The funding is coming from the general fund, funded by taxpayers.

Torres also said the contractors will be at Borough Hall the week of Nov. 1. She added the contractors told her “everybody should be fine because it’s only that day.” However, workers will be in the basement while the building is open for the municipal election.

Smith also said that if any changes occur before Election Day, residents should follow along via the public notices section on the borough’s website.

Council will hold its next virtual meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 on Zoom.