South Coatesville welcomed a new part-time police officer to its police department on Sept. 13. Officer Catherine Schultz was sworn in by Judge Gregory Hines in front of Borough Council and Chief of Police Kevin Pierce.

“When we interviewed Catherine (Schultz), what stuck out to me was that she wanted to be involved with community police,” Pierce said, adding she was “excited to be with us.”

Schultz has her Ph.D. in clinical psychology, where she is a licensed psychologist for Springfield Psychological’s Wyomissing office in Berks County. She has also worked as a police officer in the Reading area.

“Not too many police officers have Ph.D.s,” Pierce said.

In a Sept. 14 Facebook post, South Coatesville police wrote, “her experience brings a brand-new level of professionalism, and an innovative perspective, not only to our police department but also to the field of law enforcement in general.” He described her background as an asset for emphasized skills in police work, deescalation and communication techniques.

Also, during the police report, the chief mentioned an increase in animal complaints, notably stray dogs. He said the borough’s only option is for police to drive any stray, unclaimed dogs to the SPCA in West Chester. The borough does not have a contract with the SPCA where they would come to the borough and pick up the dog. The chief turned in three dogs to the SPCA last week, calling it a “problem.” He also suggested for council to revisit establishing a contract with Lamancha Animal Rescue in East Fallowfield Township.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but we got to come up with a solution,” Pierce said.

Borough Manager Allen Smith also announced a date and time for the final town hall meeting of the year. It will take place 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Borough Hall, where residents are invited to speak with borough officials about questions and concerns they may have.

South Coatesville will hold its next regular council meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 27.