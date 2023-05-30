South Coatesville residents will see an increase in trash fees, affecting approximately 500 households.

At its May 23 meeting, borough council unanimously voted to increase trash-collection fees from $150 to $250. Council President Renee Carey and council member Kenneth Bond were absent.

The borough accepted a trash removal bid in December from J.P. Mascaro and Sons, replacing Waste Management, for $207,626 per year. The contract will last three years.

In other business, Borough Manager Allen Smith announced Chromebooks will arrive next month. Council members and Mayor John Long Jr. will use the Chromebooks to access documents and emails.

Sylvia Washington asked who would be setting the Chromebooks up and at what cost. Smith said he will be setting them up at no charge. Council approved the purchase of Chromebooks with a maximum cost of $1,600 at their April 11 meeting.

Officials then discussed planning an event to commemorate Juneteenth, which became a borough holiday in 2019.

Tina Floyd, who serves on the South Coatesville Park and Recreation Committee, said she was planning for the June community event to celebrate the borough’s centennial. The borough was founded in 1921; however, the 2021 centennial was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held June 17 at Valleyview Park. Floyd wants to invite local, state and federal politicians.

“Certainly, we can add Juneteenth in,” she said.

South Coatesville will hold their next council meeting at 7 p.m. June 13, at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.