Hoping to restore some sense of normalcy, South Coatesville Borough Council voted unanimously on July 13 to resume in-person meetings at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville.

Due to the pandemic, remote meetings on video and teleconferencing apps became common practice over the past year. The first in-person meeting will take place at 7 p.m. July 27.

The borough in Chester County will conduct its in-person meetings with a hybrid model, allowing remote access via Zoom. The link can be found on the South Coatesville’s website.

Council members were able to pass the motion with a quorum because five council members were present. Recently, Borough Council held “informal” discussion meetings due to not having a quorum — the required majority of members necessary to conduct a formal meeting.

Also during the meeting, council accepted funds from the American Rescue Plan that provides coronavirus pandemic relief funds to municipalities.

South Coatesville will receive $152,398 from the federal government. Within the next 45 days, the borough will receive a payment of $76,199, with the second remaining amount coming in 12 months.

“It’s such a buzz conversation across the municipalities,” Borough Manager Allen Smith said.

The disbursement amounts are determined by population data from the U.S. House Oversight Committee. Funds will be distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The American Rescue Plan gave $350 billion in direct financial relief for state, local and tribal governments.

Smith said South Coatesville’s application was submitted to the state at the end of June. He added he received a June 8 letter directly from Gov. Tom Wolf reminding about applying for the money as soon as possible. The deadline for municipalities to apply for funds is July 31.

“This is a very big thing with the county, that the county leadership is checking on the municipalities to make sure we submitted,” Smith said.

In nearby communities, Coatesville city will receive $1,367,921, while adjacent Modena Borough will receive $55,474 in pandemic relief funds.