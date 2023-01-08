Leadership on South Coatesville Borough Council changed after the borough council reorganized on Jan. 3.

Montez Jones was voted by council to serve as president, replacing Kenneth Bond. Council member Monica Watson replaces Bob Floyd as vice president. Renee Carey will serve as president pro tempore, replacing Thomas Roney. Bond, Floyd and Roney remain on council.

Jones is returning after previously serving as president of Borough Council from 2020-22. He has served on borough council since 2019.

Last year, Jones resigned from the position due to an undisclosed legal matter and did not go into detail about what prompted his decision.

Contractors returning to South Coatesville are Siana Law as solicitor, Cedarville Engineering as Borough Engineer and Barbacane Thornton & Co. as Auditor. Coatesville-based LTL Consultants Ltd. will serve as the building code official.

Council will hold its first regular Borough Council meeting of the new year at 7 p.m. Jan. 10. The meeting will be hybrid with remote access via Zoom.