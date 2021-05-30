South Coatesville Borough Council received an unexpected visitor during its May 25 public meeting held on Zoom’s videoconferencing service.

Former council President Sylvia Washington was addressing borough officials on stormwater drainage on Ash Street when the meeting was “Zoombombed” by a hacker named “Harrison Berger.” The hacker yelled racial slurs against African Americans and Jewish people, plus homophobic language.

South Coatesville has a high African American population including four council members and Mayor John Long Jr. Officials were startled but kept business moving forward in a professional manner.

Zoombombs have become prevalent with the rise of virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic. Internet hackers have hijacked teleconference calls with cruel language or inappropriate imagery.

Earlier this month, a town council meeting in Massachusetts adjourned early after lewd imagery appeared. The FBI does list the offense as a federal crime, but offenders have been difficult to track down.

The hacker was removed from the Zoom call.

During the meeting, Borough Manager Allen Smith introduced a proposal for parking permits in South Coatesville. Borough residents would pay an annual fee of $100.

The parking permit would be registered to one vehicle and any changes must be reported to Borough Hall within 30 days. Residents are allowed two permits per household. Permits are to be used solely for the vehicle on record with the borough. Any vehicle without a permit will be towed.

All borough parking lots would have numbered stalls. For example, stall number one would only be in parking lot A. Parking lot A will have stall numbers one through 15, Parking lot B would have 16 through 30. Appropriate signage would be placed at each parking lot.

The South Coatesville Police Department would have access to the online database of permit details, including expiration dates. Permit holders receive a placard that must be displayed on the dashboard. Stolen or lost placards must be reported to the borough immediately by the holder.

Council member Renee Carey supported the proposal but suggested adding how visitor parking would be handled. Smith responded, visitors would have to find parking on side streets.

Vice President Kenneth Bond then motioned to table the proposal “until we resolve it with more thorough thought.”

Smith said, “The purpose of this is to get the conversation moving, we do need a short-term solution.”