South Coatesville will begin accepting formal proposals from solar energy companies as the Borough Council approved the posting for a request for proposals on Feb. 28.

The request for proposals will provide the borough a formal scope of work for a potential solar farm on an 80-acre property the Chester County municipality owns on Upper Gap Road.

Since last year, officials have explored utilizing the land for a solar farm, which could provide the borough an alternative energy source and potential first-year revenue of $35,000-$50,000 according to Scott Layne, vice president of development at Pro-Tech Energy Solutions of Moorestown, New Jersey.

The borough heard preliminary presentations from two solar companies in 2022. Last January, Layne told borough officials Pro-Tech would like to lease the remaining 80 acres to develop a 5-7 megawatt solar farm power system.

South Coatesville officials also heard a second presentation in April from ReneSola, a Stamford, Connecticut-based firm, which is seeking to use 53 acres within the northern portion of the borough-owned property for solar panels at $1500 per acre. The lease would last for 25 years with three five-year extension extensions.

“We need to approve that,” council member Tom Roney said.

Also, Borough Manager Allen Smith reminded council members to complete a survey from the Coatesville Area Public Library. By completing the survey, council members will provide data to the library to seek funding.

Library board member Peter DiMaio will speak at the next borough council meeting at 7 p.m. on March 14. South Coatesville will also hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. March 7.

Both public meetings will take place at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.