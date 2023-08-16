South Coatesville Borough Manager Allen Smith announced at the Aug. 8 borough council meeting that the borough was awarded a $380,000 grant from the Chester County Department of Community Development’s Community Revitalization Program.

According to the application, South Coatesville sought the grant to replace a stormwater sewer inlet on Youngsburg Road, which is a crucial component of the borough’s stormwater sewer system and infrastructure. The inlet, which has been in use for over 20 years, is deteriorating and has caused frequent flooding and system failures.

“We worked hard together, and I think we are going to solve something that is a great need there,” Smith said.

The new system will be designed to handle stormwater flows and reduce the likelihood of backups and overflows, ultimately improving the health and safety of the community.

The project includes replacing the stormwater sewer inlet with a modernized system that will align with current standards and improve the overall reliability and effectiveness of the system.

The total cost estimate is $400,000. By email Aug. 10, Smith said the borough will contribute $20,000 from the general fund for the project. The project will begin this summer and be completed by summer 2024.

The borough will hold its next community town hall meeting on Sept. 5. One topic up for discussion will be setting a community trash pickup day. Smith said the idea came from his past experiences working for Coatesville city to sponsor community cleanup events.

“I think that we could potentially do something here in the borough in certain places that are problematic,” Smith said.

South Coatesville will hold their next council meeting Aug. 22. Both public meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.