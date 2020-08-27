Resident Robert Floyd, who frequently comments on the affairs of South Coatesville during public meetings, will have an opportunity to put his words and ideas into action.

Floyd was nominated by Borough Council to fill a council seat. He was nominated during the Aug. 25 Zoom meeting by a 4-0 vote over resident Thomas Roney. With council member Bill Turner absent, council members Craig Morris, Barbara Newsuan, Kenneth Bond and Montez Jones voted for Floyd.

Council member Renee Carey abstained because she felt Roney’s 30 years as a borough resident and familiarity with its needs and residents would make him suitable for the position. Officials said Floyd provided the required resume and cover letter. Roney, on the other hand, only provided a resume.

“I believe in encouraging our seniors who have vested in the borough where they live over many years ... they have experience and have supported the borough, and should be given a chance at being productive,” Carey said after the meeting.

Floyd will fill longtime member Sylvia Washington’s council seat, after her resignation in July. He will be finishing out her term and is eligible to run in the 2021 municipal elections.

Council will officially swear in Floyd at a future meeting. Morris said Floyd would have to complete a residency affidavit form before he can participate.

“I appreciate everybody’s confidence, and I am looking forward to working with everyone and serving our community the best that I can,” Floyd said.

Council then reorganized as Carey nominated vice president Montez Jones for president. Jones has been serving since 2019 and began leading council meetings shortly after Washington’s resignation as president. Jones became president by a unanimous consensus.

“This is a new season in the Borough of South Coatesville. I hope that I can bring a sense of unity to council,” Jones said after the meeting.

Jones nominated council member Kenneth Bond to replace him as vice president. Carey then nominated Newsuan for vice president. Newsuan voted for herself.

Bond became vice president on a 3-2 vote. Bond, along with Jones and Morris, cast the winning votes.

Bond called his nomination a “surprise” and said he was glad to see the community bestow their trust to him. He promised to end the “personal vendettas” expressed by some council members.

He also hopes meetings become more pleasant and engaging for residents. “I’d like to see more people come to the meetings,” Bond said.