Chester County residents who are food insecure may soon have a new centralized resource to meet their needs.
Council on Tuesday, Oct. 22, approved a resolution for the Chester County Food Bank to build a 50,000-square-foot single stream food distribution center in the borough.
The proposed 8-acre site will be adjacent from the Citadel bank building off Modena Road and will serve residents within the Coatesville Area School District.
Executive director Larry Welsch said the cost of the project has not been determined, but future funding will come from fundraising and money set aside by the food bank. He added the food bank is in negotiations with South Coatesville-based steel plate company, Accelor Mittal, on a final price for purchasing the parcel.
Borough and food bank officials hope to settle on the purchase before December. Welsch said construction will likely begin in the spring or summer of 2020 and will take 10-16 months to complete, Welsch said after the meeting.
The new center will assist the 32 Food Bank partner agencies who distributed over a million pounds of food throughout the Coatesville Area School District during the 2018-19 fiscal year. One of those partners is the Greater Deliverance Church on 800 S. First Ave.
Phoebe Kitson-Davis, director of agency and community partnerships for the food bank said Coatesville Area received 31.5% of a 3.22 million pounds of food distributed countywide last year. The district also received 58% of fresh produce distributed by the food bank.
“We are really excited to be here and for the opportunity to build this center in South Coatesville, for the entire school district,” Kitson-Davis said.
Kitson-Davis said the center will bring volunteer opportunities for seniors and National Honor Society students at Coatesville Area Senior High School.
Plans are also underway to move the FRESHStart Kitchen culinary arts program from Exton to the new site because most of the students are from the Coatesville area.
Councilman Kenneth Bond said he would like to see South Coatesville residents “priority hires” for employment opportunities.
“As one who has for years worked with the food bank, I am excited about the prospects and looking ahead to help service all residents, not just our own, in need,” Council President Renee Carey said before the meeting.
Meanwhile, Joe Woodward, senior director of operations at the nearby Pennsylvania American Water Company addressed council on a plan to contain a foul odor coming from sludge digesters over the summer.
Woodward said the plant will be placing weather-resistant steel or fiberglass covers onto the two sludge digesters. Air scrubbers will also be installed to trap the air with a fan to prevent odors from emitting during the winter. He said a third digester will be added to deliver more oxygen to the wastewater allowing more sludge to be held at the plant. Improvements will be completed by the spring.
“We want to be good neighbors,” Woodward said.