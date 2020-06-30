Five businesses taking products from concept to revenue are poised to move into a Coatesville city building known as the nth Innovation Center by the end of this year.

During a remote June 25 meeting, Coatesville City Council unanimously approved preliminary and final land development plans for David Wilson of Proudfoot Investments XI LLC. The project will transform the historic but dilapidated G.O. Carlson building at 190 W. Lincoln Highway into a business hub to be renamed the nth Innovation Center.

Last year, Coatesville Redevelopment Authority paved the way for the project in a Keystone Opportunity Zone. The developer recently gutted the building while preserving its architecture, built new sidewalks and made plans for an addition, greenery, improved stormwater plans and parking.

Sue Springsteen of nth Solutions LLC and H20 Connected is moving those businesses from Exton to the building, and several other new companies also have committed to leasing space in the innovation center.

Springsteen said the center is designed to help companies take products from concept to revenue with an engineering and testing facility, space for classrooms, light manufacturing, a photography studio, and a warehouse.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Springsteen said she anticipates businesses in the nth Innovation Center will be hiring an additional 30 people — mostly in manufacturing — within 18 months.

“It’s a welcome addition to the west end of Coatesville,” said Council Member Ed Simpson, adding that the city has long-awaited such a big project.

Council also approved making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees; decided to first run agenda items through council President Linda Lavender-Norris to avoid unnecessary legal expenses; heard a representative from the Natural Lands Trust say rebuilding Ash Park Pool could cost from $265,000 to $750,000; and welcomed Nydea Graves to her first council meeting.

Graves was sworn in at a remote meeting June 22, but Anthony Verwey, the city’s attorney, advised City Council to reschedule the meeting until June 25 because of technical difficulties preventing public participation.