South Coatesville has a new council member as Monica Watson was appointed April 12 to fill a vacancy.

Watson will be eligible to run in the 2023 municipal elections. She has a background in real estate and is a former senior buyer for Chester County, where she handled the county’s bidding process.

“I just want the best for our residents,” said Watson, who has lived in South Coatesville for 15 years. She would like to see new businesses move to the borough

Watson expressed a desire to increase community engagement, and she offered to pitch in herself. “Wherever there is a need, I’d be happy to help,” Watson said.

Council also considered two other candidates for the vacancy. Ken King, an engineer who is also a former member of the planning commission. Nereida Vasquez-Narine, a business owner who is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Council interviewed all three candidates in person at the meeting, then voted by a poll for each nominee. Watson received three votes from council President Ken Bond, Vice President Bob Floyd, and President Pro Tempore Tom Roney. King received two votes from council members Renee Carey and Sylvia Washington, while Vazquez received none. Council member Montez Jones was absent. Following the vote, Watson was sworn in by Judge Gregory Hines.

Council President Ken Bond said the most crucial thing is dealing with the public.

Council Vice President Bob Floyd called the process exciting and a “very positive movement” for the community. “We’re excited about where we’re going.”

South Coatesville will hold its next hybrid council meeting on April 26.