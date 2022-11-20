With South Coatesville Borough Council member Montez Jones absent, South Coatesville voted to table advertising the ordinance to consider implementing a millage increase to fund emergency management services from the Modena Fire Company and Westwood Fire Company during the Nov. 9 virtual meeting.

“I just wonder how long we are going to have to table this,” Borough Council Vice President Bob Floyd said.

Borough solicitor Andrew Rongaus of Siana Law told council members they would have to approve the ordinance to raise the millage in the future, and that will likely occur at the Dec. 14 meeting.

“We can’t advertise the notice without knowing what the millage increase is going to be,” Rongaus said.

Borough Council claimed it needed more information to decide whether to impose the tax. Council members Monica Watson, Renee Carey, and Sylvia Washington voted to table the decision, while President Kenneth Bond, Vice President Bob Floyd and Thomas Roney voted to oppose tabling. With Jones absent, South Coatesville Mayor John Long Jr. broke the tie.

“It’s just not a lot of money,” Borough Manager Allen Smith said.

The proposed increase is 1.25 mills. If the council votes to act, the overall real estate tax levy would increase from 7.6 to 8.85 mills. A property owner with a property valued at $100,000 would pay $885. Any tax increase would go into effect in February 2023 when property taxes are invoiced.

“I would be OK with the ordinance; I’m not OK with us determining what that increase is at this point. We need to have further discussion,” Watson said.

Increased funding requests for emergency services have occurred since the summer. Around the same time, emergency organizations within Chester County were bracing for the closure of two hospitals and Medic Unit 93 by Tower Health, affecting 19 Chester County municipalities.

South Coatesville responded to the Sept. 1 cease of operation of Tower Health’s Medic 93 paramedic unit by allocating $15,393 to Westwood Fire Company on Aug. 9. South Coatesville also budgeted $18,106 for its 2022 contribution to the Modena Fire Company.

“We understand there’s definitely a need, but we just can’t approve the 1.25 at this point,” Watson said.

South Coatesville will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 22, virtually, on Zoom.