A tax increase is set to occur in 2023 for residents of South Coatesville. Borough Council voted to advertise the final balanced budget of $1.3 million on Dec. 27.

Borough Manager Allen Smith said there are no changes from the preliminary budget approved on Dec. 19.

Although residents will pay the same real estate tax rate of 7.6 mills, a 1.5 millage increase will be implemented to fund emergency services from the Modena Fire Company and Westwood Fire Company. The total millage would be 9.1 mills. A resident with property valued at $100,000 would pay $910 per year.

This is the first time the borough is implementing a tax to fund fire rescue services. By implementing an EMS and fire services tax, the borough will no longer submit an annual contribution to Modena Fire Company. However, the borough will continue to contribute $8,863 to the Modena Firemen's Relief Association.

The Westwood Fire Company which is equipped with advanced life support, replacing Tower Health Medic 93 will be the nearest paramedic unit.

Within the 2023 budget, the largest expenditure is funding the South Coatesville Police Department at $305,158. Within the police budget, $224,740 will fund salaries. The police department comprises a projected police chief salary of $74,494, one full-time officer at $100,450, seven part-time officers at $34,800, and a secretary at $14,996.

The proposed expenditure of $297,168 is allocated for Public Works’ general services budget which is the second largest expenditure.

The borough is also projected to contribute $1,500 to the Coatesville Area Public Library.

Borough Council will hold its 2023 reorganizational meeting on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville with virtual access via Zoom.