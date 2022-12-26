South Coatesville residents will pay a new tax to fund emergency services under a $1.3 million spending plan Borough Council voted to advertise during a special meeting Dec. 19.

Although the real estate tax remains at 7.6 mills, residents would pay 1.5 mills of tax to fund the Modena Fire Company and Westwood Fire Company. Borough Manager Allen Smith said this is the first time the borough is implementing a tax to fund fire rescue services. The total proposed tax levy is 9.1 mills.

A resident with property valued at $100,000 would pay $910.

By implementing an EMS and fire services tax, the borough will no longer submit an annual contribution to Modena Fire Company. However, the borough will continue to contribute $8,863 to the Modena Firemen’s Relief Association.

The Westwood Fire Company, equipped with advanced life support, is replacing Tower Health Medic 93.

Policing is the largest expenditure in the preliminary budget, with $305,158 funding South Coatesville Police Department. Within the police budget, $224,740 will fund salaries. The police department comprises a projected police chief salary of $74,494, one full-time officer at $100,450, seven part-time officers at $34,800, and a secretary at $14,996.

The second largest expenditure in the budget is $297,168 for Public Works.

The borough is also projected to contribute $1,500 to the Coatesville Area Public Library.

Council will vote on the final budget when it meets again at 7 p.m. Dec. 27. The meeting will be conducted at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus at 137 Modena Road, Coatesville, with virtual access via Zoom.