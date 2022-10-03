Those who attend Bernardtown Baptist Church may soon notice pedestrian safety improvements where churchgoers cross from the parking lot to the church.

South Coatesville Borough Council on Sept. 27 heard and unanimously approved a request from the Rev. Garnell Brunson, pastor of the Bernardtown Baptist Church, to install solar-powered LED flashing signs on both sides of Youngsburg Road and repaint a crosswalk.

Borough Council approved the request with the condition of the project receiving final approval from borough’s engineer, Cedarville Engineering Group. Borough Manager Allen Smith said Cedarville Engineering Group will notify the borough when it receives approval from the state Department of Transportation.

The pastor said Youngsburg Road is “very highly used” and observed some vehicles are not following the 25 mph speed limit. According to Brunson, crossing Youngsburg Road can be troublesome for the elderly members of the congregation.

“It takes a little bit of time for them to get out of their car and cross the street,” Brunson said.

Pedestrians will press a button to turn on the new flashing lights on both sides of the street. The flashing lights will alert vehicles to stop to allow pedestrians to cross. The request requires the municipality to sign a PennDOT permit to allow the flashing beacons on Youngsburg Road.

South Coatesville Chief of Police Kevin Pierce noted truck traffic has caused the crosswalk painting to fade.

“It is bad trying to cross the street down there,” council member Renee Carey said.

South Coatesville Borough Council will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.