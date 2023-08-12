When: Solanco school board meeting, Aug. 7.

What happened: The board voted to buy 70 new marching band uniforms that are expected to be easier and less expensive to maintain.

Background: The current band uniforms are at least 17 years old. They are made of wool and must be professionally cleaned.

Why it’s important: The new uniforms are made of a washable synthetic material that is lighter weight than traditional uniforms. Replacement parts are available if a repair needs to be made.

The cost: There were three bids for the contract ranging as high as $26,000. The winner was McCormick’s Group LLC of Wheeling, Illinois, at $19,254.

What’s next: The uniforms have a life expectancy of 10 years. They may arrive within four weeks, making it possible that they will be ready for the fall season.

Change order: The board approved a $10,270 change order to the Smith Middle School window replacement project. Windows are being replaced one at a time. After the first one was removed, the contractors found more damage to the framing than expected.

Next meeting: The next school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Quarryville Elementary School. The evening begins with a dessert social. Incoming teachers will be on hand to introduce themselves. The regular meeting will follow.