When: Solanco virtual school board meeting via Zoom, Oct. 5.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss addressed the board on plans for reopening schools.

Background: Most elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade are already back in class —in person — five days a week. Sixth through 12th grade students are attending school under a hybrid system. Students with last names beginning A through L attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, with remote learning the rest of the week, while the remaining students attend in person Thursdays and Fridays. Across all grades, some families have opted for flex remote learning with Solanco teachers, Solanco Virtual Academy with outside teachers or home schooling.

Why it’s important: A three-phase plan is expected to begin Oct. 12 with students attending class at learning centers returning to classrooms, which will leave the learning centers open for students who are struggling academically under the hybrid system.

Quotable: “I think we’re in a good position to even be talking about this now,” Bliss said.

The cost: Students now attending cyber charter schools from outside the Solanco system went up from 68 last year to 84 this year at a cost to the district of $320,000. Solanco Virtual Academy has increased from eight elementary and 61 secondary students last year to 27 and 106 respectively at a cost to the district of $512,000.

What happens next: Phase two of expanded return would bring sixth- and ninth-graders back to school four days a week, with phase three adding seventh- and 10th-graders followed by grades eight, 11 and 12. There are no set dates for moving to phase two and eventually phase three. The timing will be determined by monitoring the numbers of local COVID-19 cases and student quarantines.