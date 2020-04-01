When: Solanco school board meeting, March 30.

What happened: Board members discussed the school district’s plans to ease students into learning from home while there is no school due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the meeting was held remotely. It was livestreamed and can be replayed on YouTube.

Background: The school district has developed a remote instructional model to help students succeed while they transition from learning in the classroom to learning at home. Meanwhile, the district is implementing humanitarian efforts to minimize food scarcity in the community by handing out food to Solanco residents.

Accessibility: From March 16-20, the school district gathered information via surveys to determine the accessibility of online content. There was concern students might have difficulty learning that way, depending on factors such as how many devices exist in their home and whether or not they have parents or guardians with the ability to assist them. Surveys showed most students do have the ability to access their content online.

Planning: Teachers have developed curricula for students of different grade levels, ages and subjects. They will continually assess progress and reach out to students who do not appear to be logging into the content. Online learning focuses on the most essential material.

Grading: The school board will continue to gather information to determine exactly how progress will be reflected for the students, but it will be based on their ability to master the material. They will consider students who may not be accessing the content due to lack of resources, illness or caregiving responsibilities.

Quotable: “We really want to make decisions that are well-informed and have the least amount of drawback negatives for our kids,” said Assistant Superintendent Robert Dangler during the meeting.

What’s next: Within a week the school district plans to launch districtwide remote learning.