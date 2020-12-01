When: Solanco school board meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss presented an update on the plan to reopen schools.

Why it’s important: The plan to allow middle school and high school students to return has been delayed because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community. This will not affect sixth-graders or ninth-graders who are in school for four days per week. Remote learning will still be an option for students and parents.

Background: The school district has been in phase two of their plan to reopen schools, which means they were bringing in more students slowly.

Goals: There are four steps to the updated plan. The first is to establish the new normal in which everyone has a plan for the long term. The second is to continue to implement safety protocols. The third is to adjust academic programs to better serve students. The fourth is to transition to a more sustainable long-term strategy now that the district is able to reopen.

Plan: As of the date of the meeting the updated schedule for returning to school for four days per week is to have seventh-graders begin Dec. 1, eighth-graders begin Dec. 14, 10th- graders begin Dec. 7, and 11th- and 12th-graders begin Dec. 21. The school plans to have all students returning to school for five days per week on Jan. 4.

Quotable: “Moving in and out of fully remote learning could be the reality for a while,” Bliss said.

What’s next: The schedule is subject to change at any time depending on the development of new information as it becomes available.

New information: Since there has been a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the school board is holding off on allowing seventh-graders to return on Dec. 1. It is not yet known when the return date will be for seventh-graders. The school board will discuss a possible new schedule for students at the next school board meeting on Dec. 7.