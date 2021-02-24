When: Solanco School District board meeting via Zoom, Feb. 22.

What happened: The district has been able to bring all grades back to five days a week in the classroom. They hope to keep it that way in spite of changing state regulations.

Background: When a threshold of COVID-19 cases is hit in a school building, the state requires the building be closed down for a set time period depending on numbers. With deep cleaning and contact tracing the time can be shortened. Solanco has been able to reset the rolling totals in weekends and long weekends without the need to close schools.

Quotable: “We’ve been able to avoid longer closures during the week,” Superintendent Brian Bliss said.

Why it’s important: Due to a recent change, districts in counties without a health department, like Lancaster County, cannot shorten the time period for a reset. Solanco has already engaged Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to provide consultative services related to the pandemic. The district is hoping the state will approve using that firm to serve in lieu of a county health department.

Other happenings: The board approved a contract with PA-Educator, a consortium connecting member schools with a large pool of teachers looking for jobs.

The cost: The prorated fee for the remainder of this school year is $1,090, with the full year rate for 2021-22 set at $2,175.