When: Solanco school board meeting, April 12.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss introduced the idea of redesigning the district website.

Background: Goals for revising the website include improving accessibility, streamlining, optimizing the site for users of various devices, enhancing search tools, improving visual appeal and aligning the site to social media efforts.

Why it’s important: The new website will be designed to demonstrate the district’s mission, and clarify programs and initiatives.

What happens next: Bliss proposed to hire a firm that specializes in website building rather than to do it in-house. Regular updates will be done by the district. Completion of the site is expected sometime next school year.

The cost: This will be a one-time expense of about $55,000. Funding may come from savings from a staff position retirement that is not being refilled, or grant funds may be available.

Other happenings: To go along with the new website, Bliss would like to explore changing the district logo. The district currently uses a variety of logos, including a wheat sheaf design, a mule head and an angry mule head. A new logo would be used for letterheads and the academic side of the district not the athletics and extracurricular events where the golden mule could remain as the logo.

Quotable: “I think an update may be in order,” Bliss said.