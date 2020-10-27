When: Solanco school board meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss presented the district’s reopening plan.

Why it’s important: The school district is slowly working toward reopening secondary schools for in-person instruction, though no dates have been determined.

Background: The current reopening model is designed to decrease social distancing and increase population density.

Phase one: The district is in the process of returning targeted Learning Center students to regular classrooms. The focus is on vulnerable populations. In-person instruction will be three to four days per week. Additional students to the Learning Center are based on academic need. There is an acceptance of reducing 6 feet of social distance if it cannot be maintained in the classroom. So far, there are 70 students that have returned to classrooms.

Phase two: This will be an expanded return, allowing for all sixth and ninth graders to return Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The target is to move to large-space classrooms.

Phase three: In week one of step one, students in grades seven and 10 would return to school four days per week and on week two, students in grades eight, 11 and 12 would return four days per week. The days would be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. In step two, all grades would go back to regular in-person instruction.

What’s next: The school district will decide when to move into phase two of the reopening process as they receive more information.