When: Solanco school board meeting, Sept. 19

What happened: During the building and grounds committee report, board member Brian Musser spoke about the first steps toward renovating or replacing the administration building.

Background: The committee met Aug. 29 with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects to discuss the administration building feasibility study.

Why it’s important: The committee has asked for more information. Any exploration of renovations as opposed to new construction is just beginning.

Quotable: “We’re just at the very ground level of this, making sure we’re making the right decision for the school district,” Musser said.

What happens next: The buildings and grounds committee plans to hold its meetings in a different school building each month. In each case, the building where the meeting is held will be the focus of that month’s meeting.

Other happenings: It was noted that free breakfast for all students will begin Oct. 1 and last through the rest of the school year. This program is being made available by the state and offered to students in all grades without limitation by family income.

What’s next: The school board’s agenda meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.