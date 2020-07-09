When: Solanco school board meeting, July 6.

What happened: School board members unanimously voted to approve the district’s plan to reopen schools in the fall.

Why it’s important: The plan will be flexible, considering all unexpected contingencies such as long-term or short-term closures. Officials said the plan is subject to change at any time because the situation continues to evolve.

Background: The plan has been developed with feedback from parent survey responses and guidance from health care officials. The district intends to open schools for as many students as possible and aims to have in-person instruction.

Instructional model: Instruction can be delivered in person, partially remotely and fully remotely. It will accommodate students with extended absences so they will be able to keep the same pace as their peers. Students will have modified classroom setups, schedule changes during the day, rational approaches to the use of technical equipment and creative use of technology.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Safety model: Students will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks, as well as receiving health screenings. The district will promote good hygiene practices. Gatherings will be limited, and there will be no visitors in school. Parents are strongly advised to keep their children at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

Transportation: Buses will still be available, but the district will ask community support to reduce bus ridership. The school board is asking parents who are able to bring their children to school do to so. Students who will continue to take buses will practice social distancing during bus rides.

What’s next: The school board will continue the planning process with continued input from parents. As there are changes, school board members will need to vote.

Next meeting: There will not be a school board meeting on July 20. The next meeting will be Aug. 3.