When: School board meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: Board members voted in favor of Paul Plechner to replace Steve Risk as president of the school board.
Other action: Brian Musser is now vice president. Three new board members are Lee Kauffman, Jane Ausel and Byron Graybeal. Ausel is a retired Solanco teacher. Kauffman and Graybeal are both Solanco graduates. The new board members replace Risk, Dan Bender and Leon Ressler, who retired after each having served 20 years on the board.
Budget: The proposed preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year was presented. Revenue is $60.4 million and expenditures are $62.9 million. The budget is always planned with a deficit, but as revenue increases the deficit diminishes. The numbers are expected to shift before the preliminary budget is adopted.
Taxes: The millage rate is expected to increase 3.1% to 11.1607 mills. That will increase the tax on a $100,000 property by $33.56 to about $1,116.
Expenditures: Major expenses are special education, transportation for homeless students, a pension rate increase of 1.4%, an estimated 10% health care cost increase, and construction costs as well as paying back $8 million of $10 million borrowed last year.
What’s next: The preliminary budget is scheduled for approval on Jan. 20.