When: Solanco school board meeting, Feb. 27.

What happened: The board approved an agreement with Quarryville Borough to provide a second full-time school resource officer to the district.

Background: The district has had one officer working full time at the schools.

Why it’s important: The program puts a police officer on campus where they can respond immediately if needed. A second officer will provide backup and allow for wider coverage of the different schools.

The cost: The district is paying 75% of salaries and the cost of a new police vehicle. The borough will pay 25% of salaries and cover all vehicle maintenance. Federal Title IV grant funds will cover $170,000 of the district’s cost for the program with about $13,500 coming from district funds.

Quotable: “I greatly appreciate the board support of this program. We’re doing what we need to do to keep our students safe, and Quarryville Borough is helping us with that,” Superintendent Brian Bliss said.

Other happenings: The board voted to extend its contract with Franklin & Marshall College to provide a high school career and college counselor at a cost of about $30,000. Funding for this program will come from the district’s Title IV grant.