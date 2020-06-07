When: Solanco school board meeting, June 1.

What happened: The district is beginning to plan what the school experience will look like for students next school year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Brian Bliss said school officials are planning now so they have enough time to deal with situations as they arise, allowing for a smooth transition for returning students.

Background: The district is focusing on instruction and health as it prepares for the next school year. School leaders are looking at different options including reinforcing social distancing and de-densification of people, meaning they would prohibit large group gatherings such as assemblies, change the way recess will be conducted and institute smaller classes as well as schedule changes. These options are merely being explored. Nothing has been finalized yet.

Property tax: The millage rate will be raised by 1.25% to generate revenue to help balance the budget. The amount would add $13.53 to an assessed property value of $100,000. The millage rate is currently 10.8251. The proposed millage rate will be 10.9604. One mill equals $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. To calculate your tax bill, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of your property assessment.

Deficit: The budget currently has a $4.5 million deficit. However, the state is granting the school district 12 months of funding for the 2020-21 school year, which will bring the deficit down to $2.3 million. Every year, the budget is planned with a deficit of about $2 million. As revenue increases, the budget stabilizes.

What’s next: The budget will be formally adopted at the next school board meeting, June 15.