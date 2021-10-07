When: Solanco school board meeting, Sept. 20.

What happened: The board voted to approve the implementation of a new Citizens Advisory Committee.

Background: The creation of the committee was spurred on by the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent mask mandate and the ongoing debate around parent choice. Superintendent Brian Bliss said in an interview following the board meeting, “We have advocated and fought for local control for years. We believe that our community and school district can make decisions that are in the best interest of our kids. (This is) something we have been addressing for years. The secretary’s order has brought it to the forefront.”

What it means: According to Bliss, local control pertains to the way a local school district chooses to interact with state mandates. Although school districts have locally elected board members, they are still subject to state mandates on anything from mask orders to training and professional development for its educators.

Why it matters: The committee will be implemented for the purpose of developing strategies to maintain and increase local control in the district. The committee will include community stakeholders to represent the concerns of parents and residents in the district. The committee will present recommendations to the school board. Details of the appointment process and goals of the committee are being evaluated by district administration.

Public comment: During the meeting, community members expressed their desire for increased local control and parent choice in regard to masking. Parents also voiced their appreciation for the district’s efforts in increasing local control through the implementation of the Citizens Advisory Committee.

Quotable: “The community is behind you guys, and we are willing to stand with you guys. We want local control, but we also know that we (want) you guys to stand up for us,” said Josh Evans, community member and parent of students in the district.