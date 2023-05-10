When: Solanco school board meeting, May 1.

What happened: The board approved several contracts for facility maintenance and improvements at the school buildings.

Details: Work includes a new projector for the high school auditorium. There will also be replacement carpeting in the library, two offices, and music room at Smith Middle School, as well as one room at the high school. Tile replacement will be done in the Quarryville Elementary School cafeteria, in a room at Bart-Colerain Elementary and in a Clermont Elementary bathroom.

The cost: The new projector will cost $23,494, the carpeting will cost $22,124 and the tile replacement will cost $21,750.

Other happenings: The board approved its agreement for Substitute Teacher Service guest teachers. Guest teachers have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education. They have been given additional training for teaching but do not have the same teaching credentials as regular substitutes.

Lancaster County Academy: The board also approved the 2023-24 budget for the Lancaster County Academy, which provides an alternative placement program. The overall budget for the academy shows revenues of $505,000 and expenses of $502,000. The district purchases 10 spaces that are filled as needed. The cost for the coming school year will remain at the current rate of $5,245 per space.