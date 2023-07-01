When: School board meeting, June 19.

What happened: The board awarded a contract to Miller & Sons Salt and Water Conditioning for upgrades to the water system at Swift Middle School in the amount of $138,640. Board members were concerned there was only one bidder for the project even though 50 companies looked at the specifications.

Background: A Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection inspection of the school two years ago recommended the water tank replacement. It has taken two years for design and permitting.

Why it’s important: This is not the first time the board has had only one bid on a large project. Although board members would like to see more competitive bidding on contracts, they are not sure what more can be done to encourage bidding.

Other contracts: A long list of contracts for the coming year included classroom supplies, an agreement with Substitute Teacher Service Inc., an agreement with Quay Hanna for mentoring and anti-bullying and four participation slots at Winner Circle Center Inc. for equine-assisted emotional support special education.

The cost: The largest contract was a $322,000 agreement for an insurance premium with Murray Insurance.

Other happenings: The board recognized retiring teacher and coach Brett Miller. Miller has been with the school district over 30 years. As a softball coach, he recorded over 500 wins. In his honor, the board voted to rename the Solanco High School varsity softball field the Brett Miller Field.

Health and safety plan: The board also approved the district health and safety plan with no changes. As a stipulation of receiving pandemic relief funds, the plan must be in place and reviewed every six months.

What’s next: There will be no board meetings in July. The next school board meeting is Aug. 7.