When: Solanco school board meeting, April 3.

What happened: The board approved bids for paving at Bart-Colerain Elementary School and roof restoration projects at Bart-Colerain, Providence Elementary and the high school.

Why it’s important: The roof and paving projects will be started over summer break to avoid disruption to classes if possible.

The cost: The winning bid for paving went to Longs Asphalt Inc., high school roof restoration was awarded to Munn Roofing for $832,000, and York Roofing was awarded both the bid for Bart-Colerain at $205,000 and Providence at $135,000.

What happens next: The next project to be bid is window replacement at Smith Middle School. The 64 windows will be replaced in stages of three per day, with the project completion hoped for by Christmas break. That project will be paid using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Other happenings: The board approved 7 p.m. June 6 as the high school graduation date. Senior Awards night will be May 24; the Baccalaureate ceremony will be June 4. The last day of school for all grades will be June 7. At the next meeting, the board will vote to make June 7 a half day.