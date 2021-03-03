When: Solanco school board meeting, March 1.

What happened: The board voted to accept a bid from E Plus Technology Inc. of Herndon, Virginia, to upgrade the district’s internal wireless network, adding access points so that there will be one for most classrooms.

Background: Two years ago, the district upgraded its wired internet structure. To help pay for the new upgrades, the district worked with a consultant to participate in a discount bidding process with the Pennsylvania Education Purchasing Program for Microcomputers.

The cost: The bid is for more than $270,000, but after reimbursement the cost to the district will be $82,000.

Why it’s important: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each student uses a computer for virtual learning, increasing the need for wireless networking.

Quotable: “I think that technology need is here to stay,” Superintendent Brian Bliss said.

Other happenings: The board approved advertising bids for roof restoration at Bart-Colerain Elementary and Quarryville Elementary schools. The district is also seeking bids for paving work at the high school student parking area, maintenance area and cafeteria loading area; Smith Middle School parking area; Bart-Colerain Elementary School playground; and small-area repairs at Swift Middle School.