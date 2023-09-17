When: Solanco school board meeting, Sept. 11.

What happened: The board heard a presentation from Ken Phillips of Raymond James Public Finance, concerning a planned bond issue of over $20 million.

Background: The district has been working on a plan to construct new athletic fields and a new administration building. The project is projected to cost about $20 million.

By the numbers: The total amount of the allowed borrowing will be up to $26 million to prepare for cost overruns.

Why it’s important: Solanco School District has one of only two grass football fields in the county. A new turf field is part of the project. It also includes new secure entrances at the high school, Bart-Colerain Elementary and Quarryville Elementary.

What’s next: A resolution on the bond issue parameters will appear on the board’s Sept. 18 meeting agenda.

Other happenings: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Music for Everyone, a nonprofit organization based in Lancaster County. The organization will identify district-owned musical instruments in need of repair and fix them. If they cannot be repaired, the organization will try to find a replacement, although that cannot be guaranteed.