When: Solanco School Board meeting, Oct. 3.

What happened: The board approved several items that are part of major HVAC improvements districtwide.

Background: The district is taking on HVAC improvements over the next several years as part of an air quality initiative. Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds are COVID-19 relief funds provided to school districts over the last two years. The district received $6.9 million in ESSER II funds, which are being used to help cover a variety of costs, including going toward the HVAC projects.

The cost: The total cost of the project at the high school is expected to be between $9.5 million and $11 million. At Swift Middle School, the work is expected to range between $4 million and $4.5 million, while Clermont Elementary will cost $2.5 million to $3 million. The cost not covered by the pandemic funds is included in the district budget.

Why it’s important: On this agenda, the board approved the purchase of new chillers for the high school and Swift Middle School at a cost of $235,000 and $269,000, respectively. This does not include the cost of installation.

What happens next: There is a four-month lead time for delivery of the chillers. It is hoped they will be available in time for spring installation. Another change order was approved for electrical parts at the Bart-Colerain Elementary School where the HVAC renovations are already underway.

Quotable: “You can already tell a big difference in the air and lighting,” district Business Manager Sandy Tucker said.

Other happenings: The board approved a change order for $5,030 for additional window blinds at the Providence Elementary School. The district originally ordered blinds for 68 windows based on information they had on file. The actual number of windows in the building is 109. This brings the total project cost to $15,260.