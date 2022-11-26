When: Solanco School Board meeting, Nov. 21.

What happened: At the close of the meeting, Superintendent Brian Bliss responded to a board question about how the district ensures that inappropriate programs are not brought into the schools.

Background: In other districts there have been controversies about visitors with presentations that some parents would find inappropriate, or do not reflect the values of Solanco School District.

Why it’s important: Bliss explained that most assemblies are long-standing programs and any new ones go through a vetting process.

Quotable: “Building principals make recommendations, and they go with people they are familiar with,” Bliss said.

Other happenings: The board approved bringing in a firm to shred documents on district premises. It was estimated that the district has four to five years worth of documents to shred and does not have staff available to catch up.

The cost: The service will cost about $6,100.