When: Solanco School Board meeting, via Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube, March 15.

What happened: The day of the meeting, the high school building was closed due to cases of COVID-19, with all students in remote learning.

Background: The district was able to meet the requirements to complete contact tracing, case investigation and cleaning over a weekend so that no school days were lost. State requirements now call for a minimum three-day closure in counties like Lancaster County that do not have a health department.

Quotable: “This is the first time we’ve run into that,” district Superintendent Brian Bliss said.

Why it’s important: Bliss said there is no evidence of spread of COVID-19 at the school, just reports of positive cases.

What happens next: The district is working on arrangements with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to provide consultative services related to the pandemic. The district is hoping the state will approve using that firm to serve in lieu of a county health department to shorten school closure times.

Protecting teachers: 5,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Lancaster County education workers. Solanco has been allotted 147 does for the first wave of vaccinations taking place. A second wave of vaccines will follow.

Also: The board approved a contract with A & M Consultants for traffic control personnel at Providence and Quarryville elementary schools for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $80 per person per day. The firm was hired this year at the same rate due to an increased traffic congestion caused by parents dropping off and picking up students since the start of the pandemic. The district is committing through the first semester but may cancel at any time.