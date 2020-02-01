- When: School board meeting, Jan. 27.

- What happened: School board members unanimously voted to approve the preliminary budget that comes with a 3.1% real estate tax increase for the 2020-21 school year.

- Budget: Revenue is projected at $60.43 million with expenditures at $62.9 million. The budget is always planned with a deficit, but as revenue increases, the budget stabilizes. Business manager Sandra Tucker said the numbers may shift before the budget is formally adopted. There will be an ongoing review of revenues and expenditures as Gov. Tom Wolf’s state budget proposal is released Feb. 4.

- Taxes: The proposed tax hike will result in a $33.56 increase on an assessed property value of $100,000. Last year that amount was $38.76. The proposed millage rate is 11.1607, compared with the current rate of 10.8251 mills.

- A closer look at expenditures: The most expensive items under consideration when planning the budget are transportation for homeless students, a pension increase of 1.4%, a 10% annual increase in health care, and paying back $8 million of a $10 million loan borrowed last year for construction costs.

- What’s next: The school board will vote to advertise and display the final proposed budget April 20. The school district’s deadline to adopt the final budget is June 30, though the goal to do this is June 1.