When: Solanco school board meeting, May 4.

What happened: In an online meeting, school board members voted to approve the proposed final budget for the 2020-21 school year.

Taxes: As of now, there will be no property tax increase due to the financial hardship of COVID-19 experienced by community members. The current millage rate is set at 10.8251. That means a taxpayer with an assessed property of $200,000, for example, would pay $2,165.02.

Deficit: The budget has a $5.6 million deficit. A future tax increase may be needed to stabilize the budget, but the need for that is unknown at this time. It is possible the increase will be as high as 11.1067 mills, which is still the lowest in Lancaster County, officials noted. The school district may be eligible for $1.6 million in emergency federal relief funds, but that has yet to be determined.

Graduation: There will be a virtual graduation ceremony on June 5, however the school district hopes there will be an in-person ceremony on June 30, though it is not yet settled. In a calendar revision, the last day of school for kindergarten through 12th grade will now be June 9 instead of June 8, which will be an instructional day. Prom has been officially been canceled.

Grant: The school district has received a $12,000 grant from the NAACP through the United Way. The money will be used to purchase technology such as laptops, tablets and other devices, as well as instruction for students and parents within the community.

What’s next: There will be an appointment of treasurer and assistant treasurer during the next board meeting on May 18, which will be held online. The school board will adopt the final budget for 2020-21 in June.