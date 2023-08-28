When: Solanco school board meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: The board approved going forward with a new logo for the district. The new design is a mule head and neck over the slogan “Golden Mules – Never Outworked.”

Background: The Golden Mules athletic teams have been portrayed with the head of an “angry mule,” while the administrative logo has been wheat shafts. A survey of teachers, parents and students identified the attributes that best describe a Golden Mule. Some of the most frequent responses referred to the mule as hard working, persistent, determined and stubborn.

Quotable: “I think there’s value in defining our message,” said high school Principal Scott Long.

What happens next: Versions of the new logo will be phased into use throughout the district.

Other happenings: The board agreed to continue its contract with SOS Group to provide substitute custodians, food service and para-professionals. The only change in the contract extension is an increase in salaries of about 3%.

The cost: New rates for part-time custodians increase from $18.18 to $19.29 per hour; full-time custodians increase from $24.75 to $26.11 per hour; food service increases from $16.80 to $17.30; and paraprofessionals from $18.18 to $19.19 per hour. District costs depend on the number of personnel used.