When: Solanco school board meeting, March 21.

What happened: The board approved over $2 million in contracts for maintenance of two of the district’s elementary schools.

Bart-Colerain Elementary: Contracts for HVAC improvements at Bart-Colerain Elementary have been awarded to Mechanical Construction Inc. in the amount of $1,327,000; and Pagoda Electrical in the amount of $545,000. The total cost of the project will be $1.87 million, which will be funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 2 funds. Solanco Business Manager Sandy Tucker said $187,000 in additional engineering costs will be paid through the district’s construction fund.

Quarryville Elementary: A contract for roof restoration at Quarryville Elementary was awarded to Munn Roofing Corp. in the amount of $457,800.

Additional business: Athletic Director Anthony Hall recognized two students for outstanding athletic accomplishments. Honored were Katie Urbine, a junior, for accomplishments in indoor track and Addie Scott, a junior, for her accomplishments in swimming.

Quotable: “I just felt like these two young ladies deserved some recognition from our school,” said Hall. Hall concluded his remarks by wishing Urbine and Scott success in their athletics over the next year, “Continue to push yourself; you two are amazing.”

What's next: The next board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 4.