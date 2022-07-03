When: Solanco school board meeting, in person and livestreamed on YouTube, June 20.

What happened: The board heard presentations on the district’s new comprehensive plan and its special education plan, and members approved both.

Background: The Pennsylvania Department of Education requires school districts to update comprehensive plans every three years. The special education plan is a separate document that is included within in the comprehensive plan. Also included are student achievement and assessment data, gifted education plan, student services, staff induction plan and professional development plan. Solanco’s plan would have been due in 2020, but the timeline was extended due to the pandemic.

Why it’s important: The comprehensive plan takes a look at the district’s background, current conditions, goals for the future and strategies to reach them. Solanco has identified priority areas as improving regular attendance, building support to implement high quality instruction practices, improving the graduation rate and ensuring continuity of education while monitoring equity.

What happens next: The plan will be available for public review and comment through the month of July in print at the Quarryville Library and Solanco School District’s central office, as well as in digital format on the district website. It will return to the board for final approval Aug. 1, with the deadline for submission to the state Department of Education on Aug. 30.