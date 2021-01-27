When: Solanco school board meeting, via Zoom and YouTube, Jan 25.

What happened: The board approved a resolution to refinance bonds that could save the district about $500,000.

Background: The 2018 bond issue is being refinanced from 3.09% to 1.95%. The 2013 bond issue is dropping from 2.53% to 0.9%.

Why it’s important: The refinancing should net about $75,000 in savings per year for a total of $500,000.

Other happenings: The board also approved three change orders for school construction projects. Two changes at the Swift/Clairmont school project will add roof curbs and electrical upgrades for an increased cost of $7,000. On the Smith school project, not removing heaters is saving the district $15,000.

COVID-19 update: Superintendent Brian Bliss reported that all K-12 schools in the district are back to face-to-face instruction, even though there are still about 900 students using the flex and Solanco Virtual Academy options. At this point, there is no clear date for vaccination of staff. It is unclear if the district will track teacher vaccinations.

Quotable: “There’s some larger questions about who is vaccinated and who’s not, and how that impacts our school district,” Bliss said.