When: Solanco school board meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Board President Paul Plechner shared that he, Superintendent Brian A. Bliss and several additional board members had the opportunity to meet with district parents on two separate occasions prior to the Nov. 1 board meeting. The group discussed the board’s response to the current mask mandate.

Why it matters: Parents continue to express their displeasure with how the board has navigated mask mandates in the district. The board expressed they would do their best to increase communication between the district administration and parents. The board is planning to host a town hall meeting regarding the issue of masking. Plechner stated the board is working to establish a task force that will discuss how the district may be able to challenge the current mask mandate and future mandates that may come from a state level. The group will include district and community members.

Quotable: “I truly appreciated the parents that were willing to come out and start these discussions,” said Brian Musser, a board member who was also present at the recent parent meeting. “It was said last meeting, this is a much bigger issue than just masks. If we find common ground now and move forward on this with the advisory committee, I think that is going to be the key to this. Because there are other challenges coming. That’s our responsibility as a board, to make sure that we’re ready for those issues moving forward.”

What’s next: The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.