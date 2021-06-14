When: Solanco school board meeting via Zoom and livestreaming, June 7.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss said the district’s expectation for the new school year is for students in all grades to have in-person instruction five days a week. Social distancing will be eliminated. Masks will not be required of students or staff, but those who wish to wear them may do so. The district will not require staff or students to be vaccinated. The district will also go back to in-person school board meetings.

Background: The district has been receiving numerous parent complaints about mask requirements, including a number of email comments, which the board read at beginning of the meeting.

What happens next: The district will be preparing a new health and safety plan to be submitted to the state Department of Education, reflecting these intentions. Solanco flex learning, designed to provide virtual learning when in-person classes were not possible, will be eliminated for the coming school year, but Solanco’s virtual academy will remain available.

Budget: The board approved the 2021 budget with a tax increase of 3.5%. The budget shows $62.3 million in revenues and $64.1 million in expenses for a deficit of almost $2 million, which will be made up from the fund balance.

The cost: The increase will raise the tax rate to 11.344 mills. For a property assessed at $100,000, that translates to a tax increase of $38.36. For those who qualify for the homestead/farmstead exclusion, that savings this year will be $78.71.

Why it’s important: District Business Manager Sandy Tucker explained that the maximum percentage tax increase allowed each year is expected to reduce in future years as the economy improves. This could impact future spending.

Quotable: “In the future, we do not know if we will be able to utilize that to it’s full extent,” Tucker said.